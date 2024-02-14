Golden State Warriors Tried (And Failed) To Trade For LeBron James, Social Media Dreams

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The trade that would have broken the internet.

Super teams are a fairly new concept in the NBA, but pairing two of the greatest players of all- time would be unconscionable.

But it almost happened when LeBron James and Steph Curry nearly teamed up. According to ESPN, ahead of last week’s trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors tapped the Los Angeles Lakers in hopes of getting James to agree to a trade that would send him to the Bay Area.

Draymond Green was enthusiastically down with the possibility of playing with James, which was an integral part of why owner Joe Lacob pressed the Lakers on the idea.

However, the Warriors didn’t even get a chance to present a package to the Lakers before the door was slammed in their face, despite James’ seemingly unhappiness with the franchise lately.

Lacob approached Lakers owner Jeannie Buss about a potential deal, and while she wasn’t interested in giving up the 39-year-old All Star, she referred him to his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, because, if nothing else, King James has earned some autonomy.

Still, Paul informed them that James wanted to stay with the Lakers. However, that didn’t stop the Warriors from trying. Even Green texted Paul to help him convince James to come to Golden State, and Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy also called Pelinka, but to no avail.

When James’ win column doesn’t look as bright as he likes, he tends to post cryptic messages on social media or give vague answers in post-game interviews. So last week, when he tweeted the hourglass emoji, it prompted another team to reach out.

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey approached Pelinka about James’ availability, but the conversation went no where after Pelinka asked if Joel Embiid was on the trading block.

James and Curry playing on the same All-Star team may be the only time we see them wear the same jersey, but we can always dream about the records they’d break if they joined the same team.

See what social media is saying about the trade that never was below.