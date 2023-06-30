3 NFL Players Suspended Entire 2023 Season For Betting, Twitter Wants Same Energy For More Serious Crimes

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Few things can get you in trouble with the NFL, like simultaneously being an active player and gambling.

Unfortunately, Indianapolis Colts Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry and free agent Demetrius Taylor found that out the hard way. The league heavily frowns upon players placing bets, so the three of them are suspended throughout the 2023 season and possibly longer.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was let off a little easier and will serve a six-game suspension.

Making it worse for the Colts players, the team has waived them in addition to their season-long punishment, significantly changing the course of their football career.

The team’s general manager Chris Ballard had no choice since the player rules clearly outline that betting is not allowed.

“The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance,” Ballard said in a statement. “As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

According to ESPN, a sports betting account used by Rodgers shows he was pretty active on the site during the 2022 season, and it included at least one wager for a running back on the Colts to notch a specific number of running yards for $1,000. However, most of the best were between $25-$50.

Earlier this month, when Sports Illustrated revealed it was Rodgers who was part of the NFL’s sports betting investigation, he apologized for the infraction.

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions,” Rodgers wrote. “I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation.”

Petit-Frere isn’t laying down so easy despite being eligible to return in Game 7 because he claims he wasn’t even betting on football but did so on team grounds.

“The NFL plans to announce another round of sanctions regarding its gambling policies and I will be included in this group of players receiving a six-game suspension. The betting I engaged in was NOT FL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.”

