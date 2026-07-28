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Kanye West's Yeezy Slides Disappear From JD Sports' Release Calendar

Kanye West’s Yeezy Slides Mysteriously Disappear From JD Sports’ Release Calendar

Kanye West's Yeezy Slides were briefly listed for an Aug. 13 release through JD Sports before disappearing from the retailer's release calendar.

Published on July 28, 2026
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A man wearing a black hooded jacket stands in an urban setting, with two Yeezy slide sandals shown below.
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The always outspoken and often canceled Kanye West may have found a way to get his Yeezy brand footwear back into cahoots with a major distributor.

adidas owns the rights to all of his classic silhouettes like the 350s, 750s, and even the DSRT boots. But one model that Ye’s got significant ownership in is the utilitarian Yeezy Slides.

Also the cheapest in the Yeezy repertoire, Ye is poised to make bank now that the slides are set to be sold through JD Sports, which had the footwear on its release calendar, scheduled for an Aug. 13 drop.

At just $44, they’re a mindless cop for a pair of slip-ons that many routinely keep by the front door, and arrive just in time for the back-to-school crowd. 

No specific colorways have been tied to the release, nor whether they’ll be an online release or on shelves at JD’s nearly 5,000 stores across 49 countries.

The new deal would make JD Sports the only merchant to stock Yeezys, which is a major retailer, especially after all other brands—both footwear and clothing—have refused to work with him since his antisemitic rants

Any attempt at getting back into the mainstream fold has been unsuccessful so long as major brands are involved.

He was scheduled to perform at the U.K.’s Wireless festival this summer, but he was removed as the headliner and banned from the country after major sponsors like Pepsi and Diageo pulled out.

Now it’s unclear if JD Sports felt that same pressure because the YS-01 slide has suddenly disappeared from its release calendar without explanation. 

For now, you can still pick up the slides in six colors on Ye’s direct-to-consumer style Yeezy.com, as well as the more streamlined Yeezy Slide 02.

Hopefully, JD Sports addresses the yet-to-be-confirmed release.

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JD Sports kanye west yeezy

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