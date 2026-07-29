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Digging Into Eminem's Sneaker Collection He's Auctioning Off

Digging Into Eminem’s Rare Sneaker Collection He’s Auctioning Off For Charity

Eminem is auctioning off 100 pairs of sneakers from his personal collection—including rare Air Jordans and exclusive Nike collaborations

Published on July 29, 2026
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A collage of three Nike Air Jordan sneaker designs in black, red, and blue colorways, featuring the iconic Nike and Jordan Brand logos.
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Other than Detroit’s 8 Mile, few things are as synonymous with rapper Eminem as Air Jordans.

The rapper has graced the stage in plenty of classic models, and now he’s giving others a chance to own a pair that he’s personally laced up. In a new auction benefiting the Marshall Mathers Foundation, Eminem is auctioning off 100 pairs from his collection.

Black and white Nike Air Jordan 4 sneakers with orange accents and a Jordan brand logo.
Source: Julien’s Auctions / Julien’s Auctions

Some of the most exclusive include the Carhartt x Nike Air Jordan 4 from 2015, marking the 15th anniversary of his Shady Records imprint. In an ode to his Midwestern roots, the upper is made of Carhartt’s tough duck canvas, and they are expected to fetch up to $25,000.

A pair of blue and black Nike Air Jordan 4 sneakers with red accents, displayed on a reflective surface against a black background.
Source: Julien’s Auctions / Julien’s Auctions

Another pair of 4s beloved by Em are the Air Jordan 4 “Encore” in rich blue suede, reminiscent of the blue drapes from the classic 2004 namesake album.

A pair of white and red Nike Air Jordan 3 sneakers with a Nike Air logo, "Slim Shady" text, and an orange Nike Air tag.
Source: Julien’s Auctions / Julien’s Auctions

His Nike Air Jordan 3 “Slim Shady” will also be available, which is basically a pair of Fire Red 3s with a welcomed twist on the heel tab. Though normally white, the plastic section is black and features a “HI! My name is…Slim Shady” in recognition of his 1999 hit of the same name that earned him the 2000 Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance, which was his first ever.

All of the sneakers have Eminem’s autograph plainly written on the upper, which even makes the non hyped sneakers from the lot increase in value.

Outside of those Jordans, there are some limited releases like the Air Max 90 ‘Ice Halloween,’ red Air Max 90 Hyperfuse ‘Independence Day,’ and the Air Max 90 Japan SP ‘Camo.’

Nearly everything else is general releases because Em has been known to wear copious amounts of Air Max 90s (even the sneaker boots) and the Air Max Wrights.

A pair of pristine white Nike Air Max 90 sneakers against a dark background.
Source: Julien’s Auctions / Julien’s Auctions

Still, there’s novelty in them, like an all-white pair of 90s that were worn on-stage by Eminem at the 2024 Soundstorm Music Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A select few pairs of Pumas and adidas are also available.

The auction is open now and will close on August 25. You can check out all of the sneakers below.

Black Nike Air Jordan 4 sneaker with textured upper and visible Air unit in sole.
Julien’s Auctions
Blue and black Nike Air Jordan 4 sneakers with orange Air Jordan logo tag.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of white, red, and gray Nike Air Jordan 3 sneakers with a visible Nike logo and Air branding.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of Nike Air Max 95 sneakers in gray, black, and orange, featuring a mesh upper and visible air cushioning.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of white, red, and gray Nike Air Jordan 3 sneakers with a visible Nike logo and "Air" branding.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of bright red Nike Air Max 90 sneakers with the Nike logo visible on the side, against a black background.
Julien’s Auctions
A black Nike Air Max 90 sneaker with white laces and pink accents.
Julien’s Auctions
Black Nike Air Jordan 4 sneaker with textured upper and visible Air cushioning.
Julien’s Auctions
A white athletic shoe with perforated details and a gum sole, reflected on a shiny surface against a dark background.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of white and gray Nike Air Max sneakers with orange accents and the Nike logo visible.
Julien’s Auctions
A black and white athletic shoe with the text "RS Running System" and a white midsole on a reflective surface.
Julien’s Auctions
A close-up view of a red Nike Air Max 1 sneaker with a white midsole and black accents.
Julien’s Auctions
White athletic shoes with black accents and a gum sole
Julien’s Auctions
White and blue Nike Air Max sneakers with black accents and "Air Max" branding.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of Nike Air Max 90 sneakers in black, orange, and red colors with the Air Max branding visible.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of gray and white Nike Air Max sneakers with visible air cushioning in the sole.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of gray and red Nike Air Max sneakers with visible air cushioning and branding.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of gray and red Nike Air Max sneakers with the Nike logo visible.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of red and black Nike Air Max sneakers with the Air Max branding visible.
Julien’s Auctions
A black and white sneaker with blue accents and the Adidas logo.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of gray and black Nike Air Max sneakers with visible air cushioning technology and branding.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of gray and red Nike Air Max sneakers with black accents, displayed against a black background.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of Nike Air Max 90 sneakers in a dark brown and orange color scheme, featuring the Air Max branding and visible air cushioning.
Julien’s Auctions
A gray and white Adidas Ultra Boost sneaker with a knit upper and the Adidas logo visible on the side.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of white and gray Nike Air Max sneakers with the Nike logo and "Air Max" text visible.
Julien’s Auctions
A white and red Adidas Superstar sneaker with the Adidas logo visible on the side.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of white and gray Nike Air Max sneakers with visible air cushioning and orange accents.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of gray and red Nike Air Max 90 sneakers with visible Air Max branding on the side.
Julien’s Auctions
Black Nike Air Max 90 sneakers with white soles against a dark background.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of brown Nike Air Max 1 sneakers with a black sole and accents.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of red and black Nike Air Max sneakers with the Air Max branding visible.
Julien’s Auctions
Black Nike Air Max 90 sneaker with white accents and "Air Max" text.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of Nike Air Max 90 sneakers in a dark gray and neon green colorway, with a black mesh upper and visible Air Max cushioning.
Julien’s Auctions
Black and white Nike Air Max sneakers with reflective details
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of white and blue athletic shoes with red accents, featuring the Puma logo.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of gray and red Nike Air Max sneakers with black accents, featuring the Nike logo and "Air Max" text.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of bright red Nike Air Max sneakers with white and black accents, reflecting on a glossy black surface.
Julien’s Auctions
White Nike Air Max 90 sneakers on a reflective surface against a black background.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of white and black Nike Air Max 90 sneakers with teal accents and a visible Air Max sole unit.
Julien’s Auctions
Black Nike Air Max 95 sneaker with textured leather and mesh upper.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of Nike Air Max 90 sneakers in a dark gray, orange, and neon green color scheme with the Nike logo visible.
Julien’s Auctions
Bright red Nike Air Max 90 sneaker with textured upper and visible Air cushioning.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of white and gray Nike Air Max sneakers with visible Air Max branding on the side.
Julien’s Auctions
A pair of white and orange Nike Air Max sneakers with gray accents and the Air Max branding visible.
Julien’s Auctions
Camouflage-patterned Nike Air Max 90 sneaker with brown mesh and laces against a dark background.
Julien’s Auctions
A red Nike Air Max 1 sneaker with a white sole and Nike logo on a black background.
Julien’s Auctions
Bright neon green Nike Air Max 90 sneakers with visible Air Max branding on a black background.
Julien’s Auctions

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air jordan Eminem nike

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