Digging Into Eminem’s Rare Sneaker Collection He’s Auctioning Off For Charity

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Other than Detroit’s 8 Mile, few things are as synonymous with rapper Eminem as Air Jordans.

The rapper has graced the stage in plenty of classic models, and now he’s giving others a chance to own a pair that he’s personally laced up. In a new auction benefiting the Marshall Mathers Foundation, Eminem is auctioning off 100 pairs from his collection.

Source: Julien’s Auctions / Julien’s Auctions

Some of the most exclusive include the Carhartt x Nike Air Jordan 4 from 2015, marking the 15th anniversary of his Shady Records imprint. In an ode to his Midwestern roots, the upper is made of Carhartt’s tough duck canvas, and they are expected to fetch up to $25,000.

Source: Julien’s Auctions / Julien’s Auctions

Another pair of 4s beloved by Em are the Air Jordan 4 “Encore” in rich blue suede, reminiscent of the blue drapes from the classic 2004 namesake album.

Source: Julien’s Auctions / Julien’s Auctions

His Nike Air Jordan 3 “Slim Shady” will also be available, which is basically a pair of Fire Red 3s with a welcomed twist on the heel tab. Though normally white, the plastic section is black and features a “HI! My name is…Slim Shady” in recognition of his 1999 hit of the same name that earned him the 2000 Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance, which was his first ever.

All of the sneakers have Eminem’s autograph plainly written on the upper, which even makes the non hyped sneakers from the lot increase in value.

Outside of those Jordans, there are some limited releases like the Air Max 90 ‘Ice Halloween,’ red Air Max 90 Hyperfuse ‘Independence Day,’ and the Air Max 90 Japan SP ‘Camo.’

Nearly everything else is general releases because Em has been known to wear copious amounts of Air Max 90s (even the sneaker boots) and the Air Max Wrights.

Source: Julien’s Auctions / Julien’s Auctions

Still, there’s novelty in them, like an all-white pair of 90s that were worn on-stage by Eminem at the 2024 Soundstorm Music Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A select few pairs of Pumas and adidas are also available.

The auction is open now and will close on August 25. You can check out all of the sneakers below.