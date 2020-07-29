Nike & Jordan Brand Breakdown $100M Donation To Fighting Systemic Racism

As brands continue to pledge money to fight social injustice around the world, Jordan Brand has announced a few actionable items to accomplish.

Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. We are you. We are a family. We are a community. pic.twitter.com/cGH8bJl1GQ — Jordan (@Jumpman23) June 5, 2020

It all began back on June 5, when Michael Jordan committed to donating $100 million over 10 years to directly impact the fight against systemic racism, and now the specific sectors to get that done have been announced as Social Justice, Economic Justice, and Education and Awareness.

In the realm of social justice, Jordan hopes to shed light on issues that disproportionally affect the Black community like voter impression. In terms of economic justice, Jordan wants to give Black people access to more capital to close the wealth gap, and teach more people about how deeply rooted racism is and the effects it as.

Commitment to action. Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand are committed to impacting the lives of the Black Community and eliminating systemic racism and Black voter suppression.@NAACP_LDF @ficpfm @BlackVotersMtr — Jordan (@Jumpman23) July 29, 2020

“I’m all in with Jordan Brand, the Jordan family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black communities in the U.S.,” said Michael Jordan. “There is a long history of oppression against Black Americans that holds us back from full participation in American society. We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the polls. We know it will take time for us to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take action for the Black community’s voice to be heard.”

To complete those three goals, Jordan Brand is partnering and donating $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., $1 million, to the Formerly Incarcerated & Convicted People and Families Movement, and $500,000 to Black Voters Matter to help ensure real change in the community by showing up on election day.

Nike, as a whole, is also stepping up and announced partners its donating to help influence real change in Black communities. The swoosh will be granting $1 million each to NAACP Empowerment Programs, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF), and Black Girls CODE.