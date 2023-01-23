Fear Of God’s Jerry Lorenzo Says adidas “Ain’t The Same Without” Kanye West, Immediately Deletes Post

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Kanye West‘s antics aren’t missed, but at least one fellow designer is missing his presence in fashion.

None other than Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear Of God, admits that since Ye’s ignorant statements, the design world has been altered.

Lorenzo made his feelings known amidst the goings-on of Paris Fashion Week. Also, he made sure to name-drop Virgil Abloh, fellow Chicagoan and lauded designer who passed away in 2021 after a private battle with cancer.

On Instagram, Lorenzo published a post that simply read, “VIRG… paris ain’t the same without you. YE… adi ain’t the same without you. miss my dudes,” alongside a black heart.

The Fear of God head is, of course, referring to Abloh’s presence at fashion week through the shows he presented on behalf of Louis Vuitton as its artistic director of menswear.

Anything related to Ye is a hot-button issue, so mentioning his contribution to fashion after his antisemitic behavior may have landed Lorenzo in some hot water, so the post was quickly deleted. However, while it was still on his Instagram, it garnered 20k likes and almost 200 comments.

Kanye’s beef with adidas is self-inflicted and of his own doing. It even included a call he had with Bloomberg where he said he was done “playing nice” when it comes to partnerships with mega-corporations like adidas and Gap.

“It’s time for me to go it alone,” he told the outlet via phone. “It’s fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it’s time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”

He then instigated the flailing relationship by going on Drink Champs and saying,“I can say antisemitic things, and adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

Ye was of course wrong as calls from the Anti-Defamation League, and a Change.org petition from the Campaign Against Antisemitism urged adidas to cut ties with the Ye.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”