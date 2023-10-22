Deion Sanders To Pen His Coach Prime Skills In Upcoming Motivational Book

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve low-key been following along with Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffs team to get your motivational fix, now you can take it with you. Sanders announced that he has a new book in the works that will be released in March 2024.

Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field references both his longtime jersey number in both MLB and the NFL and his life in the spotlight and beyond. Sanders is an NFL Hall of Famer who won two Super Bowl championships with two different teams – the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

“Life’s filled with ups and downs, trials and tribulations, decisions that’ll make you choose between LEFT or RIGHT…,” Sanders posted. “I’ve been through almost everything one can experience in life, here are 21 WAYS that I’ve put to paper that navigated me to my definition of success and can help you define yours and reach your destination.”

After years as a reality show star and as an NFL Network personality, Sanders pivoted into a career in college coaching as Coach Prime. In three years with HBCU Jackson State University, he took the school to a 27-6 record with his sons Shilo, 23, and Shedeur, 21, playing safety and QB, respectively.

The Power 5 came calling, and Sanders was hired as head coach for the previously woeful 1-11 Colorado Buffaloes, bringing his sons with him and telling the existing team to hit the transfer portal. Though he’s compiled a 4-3 record so far, his success in the Pac 12 has been mixed with the Buffs recently blowing a 29-0 lead against Stanford and losing the game in double overtime.

What is not debatable is the amount of money, attention, and social media relevance Sanders has brought to the team and the predominantly white university. Home games are sold out, as is merchandise, and the team has set several ESPN college football viewing records. He’s also drawn celebrities to the campus, including The Rock, Lil Wayne, Terrell Owens, Cedric The Entertainer, Storm Reid, DaBaby, Luke Grimes and former Indianapolis Colts QB, Andrew Luck among others.

By any measure, Sanders has found some of the major keys to success. At least 21 of them.