Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Leader Denies Endorsing Trump After Allegedly Fake Member Goes Full MAGA

Earlier this month, some Black guy named Mark Fisher, who claims to be the co-founder and former senior director of a Black Lives Matter chapter in Rhode Island, declared his support for ex-president and current commander-in-criminal indictments Donald Trump, who he said he’ll be voting for in 2024 due to the “racist” policies employed by the Democratic Party.

That’s right, good people, Fisher is tired of Democratic racism, so he’s thrown his support behind a loud and proud orangey-white nationalist who led the racist propaganda-reliant charge against critical race theory and “wokeness,” and also tried to disenfranchise millions of Black and Latino voters through his “big lie” about election fraud costing him a second term in 2020.

On Wednesday, BLM Rhode Island PAC put out a statement denying that Fisher ever had any affiliation with the activist organization, which is basically the public statement version of: “Whose mans is this?”

“In response to recent media coverage, we would like to clarify that Mark Fisher is not and has never been affiliated with our organization,” the BLM chapter wrote, according to Raw Story. “The views expressed by Mr. Fisher in the referenced Fox News segment do not reflect the values or beliefs of BLM RH PAC.”

“We would like to emphasize that Mark Fisher claims association with Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, a non profit organization,” the group wrote in a follow-up post. “Any statements or actions attributed to him should not be conflated with our organization.”

Here’s the interesting part of all this: The only reason the BLM group had to release any statement at all, was because Trump—a man who is so desperate to show the world he has Black friends that he’s willing to do an entire 180 on his stance against “woke” activists—cosigned Fisher’s so-called endorsement.

“Spoke with Mark Fisher yesterday,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “A great guy, very honored to have his and BLM’s support.”

Apparently, we’re all just supposed to forget that up until now, Trump has treated BLM like he wants to take it out into the street and lynch it.

From NewsOne:

Meanwhile, here’s Fisher’s goofy self telling Fox News—which, obviously, has always been a friend to Black people—that Black people “are not stupid,” and that we “understand when someone’s for us and when someone is not.”

“A lot of people are misinformed,” Fisher continued. “They don’t really understand because they don’t educate themselves on Donald Trump as a person and his history.

“Personally, I love the man. I mean, how could you not like a real man? How could you not relate to someone like that?”

OK, besides the fact that Trump’s “history” includes a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice over anti-Black housing discrimination in the ’70s and a declaration in the ’90s that “laziness is a trait in Blacks,” it really just seems like Fisher has himself a little crush on the demonstrably racist ex-president who tried, and is still trying, to lie his way into a second term.

And even if Fisher was a member of BLM, it would only demonstrate that Trump doesn’t even like or respect him in real life, which, obviously, wouldn’t deter Fisher from being a willing Blackey-lackey to the MAGA world.

Sad.