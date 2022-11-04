Serena Williams’ Husband Responds To Drake Calling Him A “Groupie”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Drake‘s Her Loss album with 21 Savage is causing quite a stir.

The latest celeb to take aim at the 6 God for his raps is Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams‘ husband. On the track “Middle of the Ocean” Drake raps “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie, He claim we don’t got a problem but, No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.”

Of course, Ohanian didn’t appreciate getting called a groupie and fired back the afternoon of the album’s release date with some tweets, explaining his many successes.

“I’m grateful. Everything I accomplished before those hard convos in 2020 is irrelevant to me compared to the work Jr will see me doing now. Creating one multi-billion dollar company (& seeding 35+ more) taught me a lot, now we’re going to scale that using software + empathy,” says alongside a photo of himself and his daughter Olympia watching Serena during a tennis match. “The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter.”

The beef likely originated in 2015 when Drake and Serena were reportedly an item and were caught kissing in a restaurant in Cincinnati, and rumors sparked again of their budding relationship when he was spotted cheering her on at her Wimbledon match in 2018.

Despite the album not even being out for a full day, Ohanian marks the second person to fire back at Drake’s lyrics with the first being Meg Thee Stallion. Drake alluded to her shooting with Tory Lanez, which led to her responding via Twitter.

“Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her,” she wrote. “And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE.”

