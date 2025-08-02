Bruce Pearl Blames Obama for Racial Divide? Auburn Coach Sparks Backlash
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl is under fire after making controversial comments blaming former President Barack Obama for worsening racial tensions in America. Pearl’s statements have ignited intense backlash across social media and the sports world, with many calling them inflammatory and divisive. Is this a case of speaking freely—or crossing the line? Sound off in the comments: should college coaches stay out of politics?