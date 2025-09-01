Subscribe
Indiana Fever Stun the Aces WITHOUT Caitlin Clark

Description: The Indiana Fever shocked the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals—and they did it without Caitlin Clark . While Clark’s absence fueled online debates, it was Kelsey Mitchell who carried the Fever with a dominant 34-point performance. Head coach Stephanie White also deserves credit for guiding a shorthanded roster to a massive upset on the road. Meanwhile, A’ja Wilson was named WNBA MVP for the fourth time, sparking discussions on voter fatigue and whether stars like Napheesa Collier deserved more recognition . With the Fever playing inspired basketball and the Aces suddenly on the ropes, this series just got a lot more interesting. Can the Fever keep this momentum going, or will A’ja Wilson and the Aces bounce back? Let us know in the comments!

