Subscribe
fumble logo

Five-time NBA All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick John Wall joins The Fumble for an in-depth conversation on the state of basketball—from the NBA to college hoops. Wall weighs in on Ja Morant’s off-court struggles, Zion Williamson’s health concerns, and why Anthony Edwards is the best American candidate to become the face of the league . He breaks down NIL’s impact on college basketball, the transfer portal chaos, and why players who go pro shouldn’t be allowed to return to college. Wall also defends Chris Paul’s legacy, calls out how CP3’s career ended, and shares his thoughts on Kentucky’s struggles and Calipari’s coaching tree. Plus, Wall opens up about his broadcasting transition, fatherhood, discipline, his mother’s sacrifices, Wizards memories, and what it really means to be a professional on and off the court.

More Videos

More from Cassius Life
Young African American businessman working late night and checking the time.
6 Items

Ballin’ On A Budget: Luxe Watches That Flex For Less

7hr

Comment
2025 Pan African Arts And Film Festival: Opening Night Screening Of "Magazine Dreams"
12 Items

Jonathan Majors Returns To Acting In A Ben Shapiro-Produced Movie, Social Media Has Thoughts

8hr

Comment
Kansas v Texas Tech
Trending

Trending

The Curious Case Of Darryn Peterson: Why Does The College Star Miss So Many Games?

9hr

Comment
Waldorf Astoria Washington DC

Experience Cherry Blossom Season At The Waldorf Astoria Washington DC

11hr

Comment
9 Items

Samuel L. Jackson Hunts Down His “Motherf-ckin'” adidas In Ad With Baby Keem, Kendall Jenner & More

11hr

Comment
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Moses The Black"

Omar Epps ‘Moses The Black’ Crime Drama With Wiz Khalifa & Quavo Gets Release Date

12hr

Comment

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close