Stephen A. Smith says he would consider running for president because “the country is devoid of leadership”—but should he? In this heated breakdown, we examine whether a sports media personality transitioning into politics is bold, absurd, or simply a reflection of the times. Critics argue there’s nothing about Stephen A.’s public persona that feels presidential, pointing to his ego, inflammatory commentary, and controversial track record . The conversation expands into a broader debate: when did celebrity and sports fame become a stepping stone to public office? From Ronald Reagan to Arnold Schwarzenegger and now the possibility of media personalities entering the race, is this the natural evolution of American politics—or a dangerous erosion of qualifications? Would Stephen A. Smith actually gain votes? Or is this just another headline-grabbing moment in the attention economy?