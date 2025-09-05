Subscribe
fumble logo
The Fumble

Heavyweight Legend Shannon Briggs on His Comeback, Celebrity Fights & Legacy | Let’s Go Champ!

Former heavyweight champion Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs joins the show to talk about his comeback, life after boxing, and why legacy still matters. Briggs opens up about returning to training after years of knee issues, his thoughts on Canelo vs. Crawford, and the rise of celebrity and influencer boxing. He also shares the story behind Champ Camp, his new project to help homeless youth find stability and opportunity through housing, training, and education. Briggs keeps it real about money fights, legacy, and what it means to inspire the next generation: “As Black people, legacy is all we’ve got.” Do you think celebrity boxing helps or hurts the sport—and can Shannon Briggs really make a comeback? Let us know in the comments!

More Videos

More from Cassius Life
Mezcal negroni, alcoholic cocktail drink with red bitters, vermouth, ice and orange with bar tools

Spirit.Ed: Negroni Week 2025 Is Happening, Here Is How To Celebrate

7hr

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
18 Items

Drake Flamed For Rocking Vintage Chanel Overalls At Beer-Chugging Oktoberfest

11hr

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
24 Items

Trump Gives Bizarre & Hateful Speech At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial, X Unleashes On WWE-Level Event

13hr

Givenchy : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
12 Items

Resurfaced Clip Shows Ye Slamming Black Lives Matter As “Worse Than The Devil,“ X Promptly Rips Him

16hr

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Red Carpet
22 Items

Damson Idris & Lori Spark Romance Rumors With Vacay Photos, X Debates Spinning The Block

16hr

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game One
13 Items

A’ja Wilson Crowned WNBA’s 1st 4-Time MVP

18hr

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close