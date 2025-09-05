Heavyweight Legend Shannon Briggs on His Comeback, Celebrity Fights & Legacy | Let’s Go Champ!

Former heavyweight champion Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs joins the show to talk about his comeback, life after boxing, and why legacy still matters. Briggs opens up about returning to training after years of knee issues, his thoughts on Canelo vs. Crawford, and the rise of celebrity and influencer boxing. He also shares the story behind Champ Camp, his new project to help homeless youth find stability and opportunity through housing, training, and education. Briggs keeps it real about money fights, legacy, and what it means to inspire the next generation: “As Black people, legacy is all we’ve got.” Do you think celebrity boxing helps or hurts the sport—and can Shannon Briggs really make a comeback? Let us know in the comments!