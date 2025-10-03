Subscribe
fumble logo
The Fumble

President Trump Threatens To Pull World Cup

Former President Donald Trump has sparked outrage after threatening to pull World Cup 2026 matches from Boston due to political tensions with Mayor Michelle Wu. In a statement, Trump called her “a radical left” and warned that he could declare the city unsafe—despite having no jurisdiction over FIFA decisions. The move has ignited concern over whether the U.S. is equipped to host global events like the World Cup and the Olympics under such political instability. Critics argue the threat could jeopardize millions in tourism revenue and damage America’s reputation on the world stage.

More Videos

More from Cassius Life
Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Collection 2025
52 Items

Nike Unveils Uplifting 2025 Doernbecher Freestyle Collection Featuring A Jordan 17, Air Force 1s, & More

3hr

Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar 2025

Flaviar Is Rolling Out Its Flight-Inspired Whiskey Advent Calendar For 2025

22hr

Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs - Game Three
15 Items

Milwaukee Brewers Fan Fired After Threatening To ‘Call ICE’ On Dodgers Fan

24hr

12 Items

Skip Bayless’ Rant Over Travis Hunter’s Baptism Gets Him Ripped On Social Media

1d

New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 4

Laurence Fishburne Would Love To Be The Leader of The X-Men In The Upcoming MCU Reboot

1d

13 Items

Laila Ali Claps Back At Claressa Shields By Saying Muhammad Ali Would Call Her “A Generic Wannabe”

1d

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close