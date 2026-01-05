Subscribe
fumble logo
The Fumble

Kenny Stills Talks NFL Activism, Locker Room Tension,& New Book

Former NFL wide receiver and activist Kenny Stills joins The Fumble for a powerful conversation on football, protest, identity, and legacy. In his new memoir Still Growing, Still Learning, Still Me, Stills reflects on kneeling during the national anthem, internal conflict within NFL locker rooms, and what it meant to be arm-in-arm with teammates who didn’t support his activism. He shares stories about being unfairly penalized on the field, friction with Drew Brees off the field, and how he found healing after leaving the league.Stills also opens up about working with head coach Adam Gase during a tense contract year, stepping away from football to prioritize growth, and why he’s concerned about the impact of legalized sports betting on the integrity of the game. From NIL changes in college football to global travel, plant medicine, and learning to live with purpose, Stills offers rare insight into the mind of an athlete-activist navigating a shifting cultural and sports landscape .

More Videos

More from Cassius Life
73 Items

Ralph Lauren Leans Into Its Americana & Preppy Lore For Fall 2026 Collection

2hr

Comment
Martin Luther King Jr. in Group of Followers

What Would MLK Say If He Saw This Hot Mess Of A Country Now?

4hr

Comment
(042905 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN) The Celtics' Delonte West, right, chats with teamate Justin Reed during practice at Conseco Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Friday. (042905celticsdg - Staff Photo by David Goldman. Saved in Photo SAT/FTP)
11 Items

Delonte West Arrested in Virginia Following Alleged $23 Robbery

2d

Comment
MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event
20 Items

CASSIUS Gems: Joy Taylor’s Sexiest Instagram Moments

2d

Comment
Hairspray Opening Night Los Angeles - After Party
6 Items

Former Nickelodeon Child Star Kianna Underwood Tragically Killed In Brooklyn Hit-&-Run Incident

2d

Comment
Samstagsnacht Im Viertel Der Schwarzen, Uptown Saturday Night

BLACK WATCH: (1.16.26) ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ & ‘One Battle After Another’

3d

Comment

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close