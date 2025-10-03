Subscribe
NFL Coach Crosses the Line? Jonathan Gannon’s Heated Moment With His Player

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is under fire after a tense sideline moment where he aggressively slapped rookie running back Emari Demercado across the shoulder pads following a costly mistake. The team has fined Gannon, not the NFL, raising questions about accountability and coaching standards in the league. Some say it’s part of football culture—others call it unacceptable. Should the NFL step in and take further action?

