Ivory Latta on Dropping 70 Points, WNBA Moments & Coaching the Next Generation

WNBA legend Ivory Latta opens up about her journey from a 70-point high school game to becoming one of the most exciting guards in women’s basketball. In this exclusive interview, she reflects on her time at North Carolina, her unforgettable moments in the WNBA, and why she chose coaching as her next chapter. Latta shares what it meant to be underestimated for her size, how she built her game around heart and hustle, and what she’s doing now to mentor the next generation of hoopers like Sanaya Hall through Overtime Select. She also gives her unfiltered take on WNBA growth, fan behavior, refereeing controversies, and how social media has shaped the women’s game. This conversation is a must-watch for basketball fans who want to hear from one of the most impactful players to ever step on the court.

