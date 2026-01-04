Claressa Shields on Discipline, Boxing Legacy & Why She Doesn’t Have Sex Before Fights

Undisputed champion Claressa Shields joins The Fumble in a no-holds-barred conversation about boxing, legacy, haters, and how she keeps winning inside and outside the ring. Shields opens up about her $8 million deal, the real reason she abstains from sex before fights, and how growing up in Flint, Michigan shaped her discipline and drive .She also addresses critics of her confidence and social media rumors—from fake pregnancy headlines to suspension lies—and explains why she’s unfazed by it all: “I’m the Beyoncé of boxing.” From viral beefs with Laila Ali and Alicia Baumgardner to her plans for future fights at 160, 168, and maybe even 154 (for more millions), Shields breaks it all down. Plus, she reveals how Jake Paul’s rise taught her to monetize her own brand and why every woman should box at least once.