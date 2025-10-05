Subscribe
Giants’ Jermaine Eluemunor on Beating the Eagles, Jaxson Dart, and the Tush Push Debate

New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor opens up about the team’s huge win over the Eagles, what it meant to dominate in the trenches, and his thoughts on the controversial “Tush Push” play. He shares stories from the locker room, insight into rookie QB Jaxson Dart’s rise, and why linemen deserve more credit for their physical toll and preparation. Plus, he talks about his rugby background, recovery routines, and his impactful work with the American Cancer Society.

