NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

AllHipHop.com founder Chuck Creekmur joins the show for a deep dive into the intersection of boxing, hip-hop, and Black media. Creekmur defends Don King’s promotional genius while acknowledging the shady side of his legacy, compares Jake Paul’s “rage-bait” marketing tactics to WWE storytelling, and explains why boxing is struggling in today’s entertainment landscape . He also shares insight on Terence Crawford’s rise, legacy-building in sports, and the blurred lines between business and personal relationships—citing Chris Paul, Kevin Garnett, and rap icons like Naughty by Nature and EPMD. Creekmur weighs in on the dysfunction in Dallas, bias against Jalen Hurts, and his vision for AllHipHop’s future—from tapping into one of the deepest archives in Black media to launching a new podcast focused on storytelling, not just hot takes. A must-watch for fans of music, sports, and culture.

