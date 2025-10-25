From NFL Dreams to ‘Power’ Star — Isaac Keys on Finding Purpose Beyond Football

Subscribe
Former NFL linebacker Isaac Keys opens up about his journey from the gridiron to Hollywood, finding purpose in acting after football. Now starring as Diamond Sampson in Power Book IV: Force, Keys shares how hitting rock bottom led him to a new passion. In this interview, he reflects on his time at Morehouse College, the legacy of HBCUs, the power of representation, and how he overcame ego and instability to survive in LA while chasing a new dream. He also speaks on the current NBA gambling scandal, the impact of legalized betting on athletes, and why clear rules and resources are needed to protect the game. With his debut book “The Grind Don’t Stop, It Just Changes” on the way, Keys reflects on how redefining success and unlearning unhealthy habits helped him grow beyond football.

