Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller Talks His Viral Moment, Laughing at Himself & Giving Back

Heavyweight boxer Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller goes all in during a hilarious and heartfelt sit-down with The Fumble. Miller breaks down the viral moment that had the internet buzzing—his hairpiece debut days before a major fight—and why he didn’t test it before stepping in the ring . From cracking jokes to embracing the memes, he reflects on where that thick skin came from—growing up with 17 cousins, New York hustle, and years of getting roasted in the family group chat. Miller also talks rebuilding his career after controversy, launching the Big Baby Cares Foundation to fight bullying and child obesity, and how martial arts gave him the emotional discipline to grow. Plus, he ranks his top gas station sex pills, breaks down the best Caribbean cuisine by country, and shares wild stories from a Haitian-Belizean-Jamaican household. This is one of the most entertaining interviews you’ll watch all year.

