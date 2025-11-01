Are the Browns SABOTAGING Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders led the Cleveland Browns to a 24-10 win over the Raiders in his NFL debut, becoming the first Browns quarterback to win in their debut since 1995. Despite his poise, preparation, and on-field leadership, questions are mounting over whether the Browns organization is quietly undermining him. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been reluctant to name Sanders the starter, while repeatedly showing more confidence in Dillon Gabriel—even after lackluster performances. Analysts called out strange coaching decisions like removing Shedeur in red-zone situations and punting from the 29-yard line, sparking accusations of intentional sabotage. With mounting fan support and growing frustration over front-office decisions, many wonder if Shedeur’s bright future can truly unfold in Cleveland.