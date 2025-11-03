Subscribe
Is This the Most Stacked Freshman Class EVER?

College basketball fans are buzzing over what could be the most stacked freshman class in recent history. From star names like Cam Boozer at Duke, AJ Dybantsa at BYU, and Darryn Peterson at Kansas to rising talents like Caleb Wilson at UNC and Isaiah Johnson at Colorado, this year’s newcomers are already making a major impact. With NIL keeping upperclassmen in school longer, many expected a diluted class—but the opposite has happened. These freshmen bring NBA-ready athleticism, skill, and confidence. On the women’s side, LSU’s Mikaylah Williams and Malaysia Fulwiley are drawing attention too. Could this class redefine college hoops?

