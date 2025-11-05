Subscribe
NBA Vet Maurice Taylor Reveals the Truth About Michigan’s Scandal & Legacy

Former NBA player Maurice Taylor joins The Fumble for a wide-ranging interview that covers his basketball journey from Detroit to the University of Michigan, his NBA career, and the fallout from Michigan’s infamous booster scandal. Taylor reflects on the cultural impact of the Fab Five and his own generation at Michigan, arguing that their contributions helped transform the university’s identity and visibility. He speaks candidly about feeling unprotected during the scandal and calls out the university’s ongoing failure to reinstate player stats and banners. Taylor also weighs in on Victor Wembanyama vs. Yao Ming, the state of youth basketball, Ja Morant’s current struggles, and the blurred lines between gambling and pro sports in today’s social media era.

