NFL Week 1 Winners & Losers: Daniel Jones Shines, Lamar Struggles, Chiefs in Trouble?

Week 1 of the NFL season gave us plenty of surprises. Daniel Jones looked like a star in his Colts debut, throwing for 272 yards and 3 total touchdowns while rushing for 2 more. The Buffalo Bills also impressed, rallying behind Josh Allen in a comeback win, and Micah Parsons made an impact in Green Bay, proving he’s worth every penny of his massive deal . On the flip side, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens collapsed in the second half against Buffalo, raising more questions about their ability to win big games. The Miami Dolphins looked out of sync despite Tua and Tyreek Hill, and the Detroit Lions struggled with new coordinators in a tough NFC North. Meanwhile, the Chiefs looked shaky without their usual magic, sparking concern that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce might finally be losing their edge . Who were your Week 1 winners and losers? Do you think Daniel Jones can keep this up, and are the Chiefs officially in trouble? Drop your takes in the comments!