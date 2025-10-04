Subscribe
Politics Invade LSU Football: Governor Wants Donald Trump to Pick the Next Coach?

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry is drawing backlash after suggesting that former President Donald Trump should pick the next head football coach at LSU instead of the university’s athletic director. The comment follows the recent firing of head coach Brian Kelly, whose highly anticipated tenure failed to deliver top-tier results. Critics are calling out the governor for politicizing college sports and ignoring more pressing state issues like literacy and public safety. Landry’s controversial remarks come shortly after he also suggested a statue of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk be placed on LSU’s campus. With college football being a major cultural and financial force in the South, the debate raises questions about the influence of politics on athletics and who should really be making coaching decisions.

