Jason Cabinda Opens Up on NFL Struggles, Penn State’s Comeback & Lions Turnaround

Former Penn State captain and NFL vet Jason Cabinda sits down to discuss the highs and lows of his football journey. From grinding on practice squads to becoming a Lions leader, Cabinda shares how tough years under Matt Patricia tested his mindset, how Penn State’s post-scandal comeback inspired his new documentary The Turnaround, and what Dan Campbell has done to completely change Detroit’s culture. He also weighs in on Shedeur Sanders’ rocky start with the Browns, union politics, New Jersey’s underrated talent pool, and his vision for the future of the game.

