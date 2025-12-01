Subscribe
Notre Dame Snubbed From College Football Playoff: Fair or Name-Brand Fallout?

Notre Dame has been left out of the 2025 College Football Playoff, and fans are divided. Despite finishing the season with a respectable record, the Fighting Irish were passed over after losses to Miami and Texas A&M—two teams that did make the cut. In response, Notre Dame announced they are opting out of all non-CFP bowl games this year, sparking debate about their independence, strength of schedule, and relevance in the modern era. Critics say Notre Dame is still coasting on name-brand nostalgia and needs to either join a conference or beef up its schedule if it wants to be taken seriously again.

