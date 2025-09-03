Tom Brady Comes Out of Retirement for Saudi Flag Football Tournament

Tom Brady is lacing up again—but not in the NFL. The GOAT has agreed to play in a Saudi-backed flag football tournament this March, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Odell Beckham Jr., CeeDee Lamb, Rob Gronkowski, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, and more . The event comes as Saudi Arabia continues to invest heavily in sports, raising eyebrows about how their money is reshaping global competition. With flag football set to debut at the 2028 Olympics, this could be a preview of what’s to come. But the big question: should NFL stars risk injury and legacy for Saudi money, or is this just the start of football’s next global expansion?