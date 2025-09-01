Subscribe
“Why I Joined OnlyFans” – Pro Tennis Player Sachia Vickery Gets Real

Pro tennis veteran Sachia Vickery opens up about her decision to join OnlyFans, the stigma that comes with it, and why it’s helping her stay financially stable in such an expensive sport. From covering $100K in yearly costs for travel, coaches, and recovery, to pushing back against the double standards Black women face in tennis, Vickery explains how the platform has actually brought her new opportunities and independence. She also shares her upbringing with Caribbean roots, her time training under Richard Williams, the online abuse she’s endured for years, and why she’s determined to control her own story both on and off the court. Do you think athletes should face criticism for using platforms like OnlyFans, or is it just smart business?

