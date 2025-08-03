Michael Porter Jr. Exposes Dark Side of NBA Sports Betting

Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. is sounding the alarm on the growing sports betting crisis in the NBA. In a candid chat on the One Night with Steiny podcast, he revealed disturbing scenarios—including players who might fake injuries to help friends cash in on props, as a way to lift people from nothing to something. With his brother Jontay banned for life over a betting scandal, Porter underscored how the promise of quick money can outweigh loyalty to the game’s integrity. He warns: this isn’t improving—it’s only going to get worse.