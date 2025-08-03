Subscribe
Michael Porter Jr. Exposes Dark Side of NBA Sports Betting

Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. is sounding the alarm on the growing sports betting crisis in the NBA. In a candid chat on the One Night with Steiny podcast, he revealed disturbing scenarios—including players who might fake injuries to help friends cash in on props, as a way to lift people from nothing to something. With his brother Jontay banned for life over a betting scandal, Porter underscored how the promise of quick money can outweigh loyalty to the game’s integrity. He warns: this isn’t improving—it’s only going to get worse.

