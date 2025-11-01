Subscribe
The Eagles’ Biggest Problem No One’s Talking About

As the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, all eyes are on quarterback Jalen Hurts—but the team’s real X-factor might be Saquon Barkley. Despite Philly’s strong roster, analysts argue the Eagles’ offensive success hinges on getting Saquon back to form. With a new offensive coordinator possibly prioritizing the passing game to satisfy vocal receivers, the run game has suffered—and so has the balance of the offense. If Saquon can’t deliver against the Packers at Lambeau, it may be a sign that this just isn’t the Eagles’ year.

