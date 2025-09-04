Subscribe
Jayden Daniels vs. Jordan Love | Thursday Night Football Preview: Commanders at Packers

Thursday Night Football is here with a massive NFC showdown: the Washington Commanders vs. Green Bay Packers. All eyes are on Jayden Daniels, who has already shown flashes of stardom. If he can walk into Lambeau Field and beat Green Bay, Washington could establish itself as the NFC’s team to beat . But don’t sleep on Jordan Love—he’s flying under the radar for a team with championship aspirations. A win against Daniels would legitimize him as a rising QB and solidify Green Bay’s place in the NFC title race . Add in the subplot of Micah Parsons vs. Dan Quinn and the Commanders’ new weapons like Deebo Samuel, and this game has everything. Which QB makes the bigger statement under the lights?

