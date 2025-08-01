Subscribe
Why Are NFL Fans Upset About the Vikings' New Male Cheerleaders?

The Minnesota Vikings introduced two talented dancers, Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn, to their 2025 cheerleading squad—and the internet is losing it. Despite male cheerleaders already being a growing trend across the NFL, some fans hit back with outdated backlash and even threats to boycott. The team defended their decision, noting the two were selected through auditions just like everyone else, and highlighting how inclusive this move really is. Even former NFL player Antonio Brown added fuel with a homophobic post, while analysts like Joy Taylor compared the backlash to “modern slavery.”

