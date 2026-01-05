Subscribe
Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville Breaks Down the Future of Women’s Basketball

Athlete, actress, and host Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville joins The Fumble to share her powerful journey through sports and media—from Clewiston, Florida to the national stage. Granville opens up about the challenges and blessings of being a woman in a male-dominated industry, and why confidence, identity, and perseverance have defined her career. She discusses the future of the WNBA, the ongoing pay equity fight, and how women athletes are demanding 30% of league revenue while building their personal brands as businesswomen . Granville also breaks down Atlanta sports heartbreaks, Trey Young trade rumors, and how Giannis could hypothetically reshape the Hawks. Plus, as commissioner of the ABL, she spotlights emerging women’s talent and celebrates hometown star Flau’jae Johnson. From the rise of Unrivaled to why women’s basketball is finally being celebrated instead of tolerated—this is a must-watch for anyone invested in the next wave of culture, sports, and sisterhood.

