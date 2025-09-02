Arch Manning’s Awful Debut & Alabama’s Struggles | College Football Week 1 Winners & Losers

Arch Manning’s highly anticipated debut for Texas turned into a nightmare against Ohio State. He went 17 of 30 for 170 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT, but the performance looked far worse than the stat line ￼. Once the preseason Heisman favorite, many believe he played himself out of the conversation in just one game. Meanwhile, Alabama’s new era under Kalen DeBoer didn’t start as planned. The Crimson Tide looked sloppy, their quarterback play was shaky, and fans already miss Nick Saban’s discipline ￼. Elsewhere, Bill Belichick’s coaching debut at North Carolina was forgettable, while Florida State and Penn State shined with statement performances. Who are your winners and losers from Week 1, and is Arch Manning already finished in the Heisman race?