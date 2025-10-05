Subscribe
Inside the NBA’s Explosive Gambling Scandal | FBI Investigation Breakdown

The FBI has launched a massive investigation into a gambling scandal involving several high-profile NBA figures including Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups, and Damon Jones. The federal indictments allege that Rozier leaked inside information about his playing status for betting advantages, while Jones and Billups were allegedly involved in high-stakes poker games rigged with spy tech. The scandal is tied to an organized crime syndicate and raises serious concerns about the NBA’s growing ties with legalized sports betting. With ESPN removing betting lines from coverage and questions surrounding unnamed individuals and mob affiliations, this story is only getting started. The investigation threatens careers, reputations, and the integrity of the game.

