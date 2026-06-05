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Sports host Casey Rieger joins The Fumble to break down one of the biggest NBA stories of the offseason: LaMelo Ball’s shocking trade from the Charlotte Hornets to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The conversation explores why Charlotte made the move, whether Minnesota actually improved, and what this means for Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves’ future. The discussion also dives into the NBA Draft, why Caleb Wilson could become one of the steals of the class, whether the Chicago Bulls are the right fit for his game, and the pressure of following basketball legends. Plus, Casey shares her thoughts on the FIFA World Cup, Olivia Miles’ incredible rookie season, the WNBA’s future, and even what it’s like dating as a sports fan.

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