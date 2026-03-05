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Former NBA champion Danuel House Jr. joins the show for a candid conversation about his basketball journey, the realities of staying ready for opportunities in the league, and what it takes to maintain longevity as a professional athlete. House reflects on his time with the Houston Rockets, his championship run with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the mental discipline required to navigate the ups and downs of the NBA. He also discusses the next phase of his career, the importance of preparation and professionalism, and how players continue building their brand and legacy even when they’re between contracts. From locker room culture to lessons learned across the league, House offers insight into what life is really like for NBA veterans fighting to stay in the game.

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