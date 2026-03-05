Subscribe
fumble logo

This week’s Fumble of the Week highlights two very different but equally troubling stories in sports. First, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon—considered one of the top prospects in the draft—has scouts questioning his character after bizarre and concerning combine interviews that could hurt his draft stock despite elite talent . The conversation then shifts to a heartbreaking story involving former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche, who was recently arrested in Georgia after allegedly attempting to steal groceries. Once a highly paid NFL player who earned millions, his situation raises difficult questions about life after football, mental health, financial stability, and how quickly athletes can fall from the spotlight. From combine interviews and draft evaluation to the deeper conversation about athlete support systems, this episode explores how talent alone isn’t always enough.

More Videos

More from Cassius Life
Kith for On, K-Tech 1 & K-Tech 2 & Running Gear
31 Items

Everything You Need To Know About Kith’s New On Partnership

42min

Comment
Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival At Atlantis Paradise Island - Day 3

Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival Is Back, Chef JJ Johnson Hosting Jerk Jam

1hr

Comment
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors

“Dork” Drake Wasn’t Allowed On Lil Wayne’s Tour Bus, Says ‘The Carter’ Director

17hr

Comment
DHS Oversight House 3/04/26
15 Items

You’re Fired: President Donald Trump Fires DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

18hr

Comment
NCAA BASKETBALL: DEC 05 Northern Arizona at Cal State Bakersfield
13 Items

California State University Coach Arrested For Allegedly Being A Pimp

19hr

Comment
Worldly By Jason Harvey Official Launch
21 Items

Magic City Says Relax: Hawks Night Will Be Wings, Music And Zero Nudity

19hr

Comment

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close