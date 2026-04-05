Subscribe
fumble logo

Coach Chris is only 6 years old—but his basketball IQ has the internet in shock. In this special interview, the viral sensation joins The Fumble alongside his father, Tarboro High School coach Reggie Best, to talk hoops, leadership, and how he’s already breaking down plays like a seasoned coach. From drawing up plays during commercial breaks to coaching real players on the sidelines, Coach Chris is proving that passion and knowledge don’t have an age limit. The conversation also dives into youth basketball, NIL’s impact on recruiting, and how the game is evolving at every level.

More Videos

More from Cassius Life
2023 Boston Marathon
Trending

Trending

Why Do Kenyans Dominate The Boston Marathon?

3hr

Comment
United-States-President-July-01-2025
16 Items

Donald Trump Draws Fire Over Comments About Epstein’s “Victims or Whatever”

4hr

Comment
'BlacKkKlansman' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Aug 2018
35 Items

Dave Chappelle Says Saudi Comedy Show Critics Are Mad A Black Man Can “Make Money Off The Plantation”

4hr

Comment
Paradise Still
12:51

‘The Black Watch’: Cassius & BOSSIP Talk ‘Paradise’ Plot Twists, Preview ‘Is God Is’ & RomCom Reflect On ‘You, Me & Tuscany’

5hr

Comment
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 16, 2025
19 Items

Dallas Wings Shut Down Reporter After Asking Azzi Fudd About Playing With Girlfriend Paige Bueckers

6hr

Comment
Ticketmaster - Live Nation - Photo Illustration
19 Items

Live Nation Ruled Monopoly In Blockbuster Anti-Trust Case Over Sky-High Ticket Prices

7hr

Comment

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close