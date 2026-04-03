Subscribe
fumble logo

The NBA Play-In delivered instant drama. From the Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat thriller—featuring LaMelo Ball’s wild late-game redemption—to the controversial moment involving Bam Adebayo’s injury, fans are debating whether it was accidental or something more. Meanwhile, bigger questions are forming around Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns after a questionable late-game decision where Booker didn’t take the final shot. Is he truly a franchise player, or does he need the right system to succeed? With playoff intensity already here, every possession—and every decision—is under the microscope.

More Videos

More from Cassius Life
Kate Spade New York And NYLON Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration
23 Items

Ice Spice Responds After Video Shows Her Getting Slapped Inside A McDonald’s

16hr

Comment
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns - Play-In Tournament
15 Items

Draymond Green Ejected & Warriors Season Ends As Fans React To Steve Kerr’s Possible Retirement

18hr

Comment
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025

The Fumble: Azzi Fudd’s Potential Dallas Drama, Heated NBA Play-In Games, & The Viral 6-Year-Old Coach

1d

Comment
2023 Boston Marathon

Why Do Kenyans Dominate The Boston Marathon?

2d

Comment
United-States-President-July-01-2025
16 Items

Donald Trump Draws Fire Over Comments About Epstein’s “Victims or Whatever”

2d

Comment
'BlacKkKlansman' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Aug 2018
35 Items

Dave Chappelle Says Saudi Comedy Show Critics Are Mad A Black Man Can “Make Money Off The Plantation”

2d

Comment

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close